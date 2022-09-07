Monero Price Reaches $148.91 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $148.91 or 0.00770889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $94.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Monero Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,171,436 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
