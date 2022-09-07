Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $189.19

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.19 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 196.70 ($2.38). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 194.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 559,908 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,770.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

