MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $430.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $395.42.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $238.00 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at $349,004,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MongoDB by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $17,081,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.