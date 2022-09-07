MONK (MONK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,633.00

MONK (MONK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $279,885.64 and $4,633.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.
- Unidef (U) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001968 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About MONK
MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.
MONK Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
