Moon Rabbit Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (AAA)

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Moon Rabbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moon Rabbit has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Moon Rabbit has a market cap of $84,082.18 and approximately $74,577.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moon Rabbit Coin Profile

Moon Rabbit (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moon Rabbit

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

