Moonpot One Day Volume Hits $12,025.00 (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Moonpot has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Moonpot coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $12,025.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

