Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.23 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $11.99 or 0.00063347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $63.06 million and $7.23 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00873109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016222 BTC.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,458,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,258,731 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
