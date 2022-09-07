Morgan Stanley Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $53.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Affirm stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 24.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 177,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,013,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

