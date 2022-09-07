MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $138,117.89 and $1,073.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.73 or 0.03374232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,467,342 coins and its circulating supply is 55,261,097 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
