Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Movado Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE MOV opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $680.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Movado Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.