Mover (MOVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,719.00

Mover (MOVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Mover has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Mover coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mover has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $11,719.00 worth of Mover was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 333.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.
Mover Coin Profile
Mover’s total supply is 8,491,462 coins. Mover’s official Twitter account is @viamover.
Mover Coin Trading
