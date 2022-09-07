Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUDS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 1,621.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 233,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 58,514 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

MUDS stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

