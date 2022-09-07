Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

