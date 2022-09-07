Multiplier Market Cap Hits $7,673.05 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $7,673.05 and $15.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 996.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.57 or 0.03289895 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00859743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016452 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

