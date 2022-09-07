MurAll Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. MurAll has a market cap of $381,224.37 and approximately $42,164.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,018,551,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

MurAll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

