MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.19 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $118.19 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00134878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00036177 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023253 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,958,863 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

