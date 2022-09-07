My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0989 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $938,424.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00870019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016216 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

