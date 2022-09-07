Nabox (NABOX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $539,879.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002462 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00877755 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016310 BTC.
About Nabox
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Nabox Coin Trading
