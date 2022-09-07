NAFTY (NAFTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112,880.00

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One NAFTY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the dollar. NAFTY has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

NAFTY Coin Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

Buying and Selling NAFTY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAFTY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAFTY using one of the exchanges listed above.

