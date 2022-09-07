NAGA (NGC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.92 Million

NAGA (NGC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $19,188.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022885 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

