Namecoin 1-Day Volume Hits $6,458.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00005423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $15.16 million and $6,458.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.00604660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00267877 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017338 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

