NANJCOIN (NANJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.00

NANJCOIN (NANJ) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $222,791.78 and approximately $26.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN (CRYPTO:NANJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

