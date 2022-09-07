NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $39.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,331,000 after buying an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $611.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.87.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The business had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

