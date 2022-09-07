NAOS Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.17 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $33,114.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00874352 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016305 BTC.
NAOS Finance Coin Profile
NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,109,740 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.
Buying and Selling NAOS Finance
