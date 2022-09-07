National Australia Bank Limited (NABPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.73.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
See Also
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.