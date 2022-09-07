Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,647 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Arcosa worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACA. Stephens increased their price target on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.