Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

