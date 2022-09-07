Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.79 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

