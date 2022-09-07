Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vontier worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

