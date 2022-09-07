Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.38 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,512,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

