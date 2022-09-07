Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Down 1.8 %

RingCentral stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

