Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,482 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

