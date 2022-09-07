Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,670,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,563 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $214.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $175.39.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

