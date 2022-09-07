Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,904,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.71 and a one year high of $152.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.