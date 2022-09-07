Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

NYSE:IFF opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

