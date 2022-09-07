Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 109 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $226.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.95.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.