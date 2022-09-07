Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fortive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

