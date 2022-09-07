Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

