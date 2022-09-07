Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,235 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of IAC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. TheStreet cut IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.