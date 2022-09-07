Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,098 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Garmin by 515.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Garmin by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $7,143,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.