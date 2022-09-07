Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,280 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 178.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

ALLE stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

