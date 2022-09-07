Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0458 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $2,600.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,370,212 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

