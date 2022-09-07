NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.24 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $404.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00021986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00098309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00263244 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00024359 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 778,310,320 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

