Nerva Achieves Market Cap of $84,452.01 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Nerva has a market cap of $84,452.01 and $155.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Nerva Profile
XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
