Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $119.34 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $119.34 million and $1.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.60 or 0.08468495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00193878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00300113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00774918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00615376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001248 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

