NEST Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $92.62 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $92.62 million and $3.82 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030496 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00088776 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041806 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003818 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.