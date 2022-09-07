Nestree Reaches Market Cap of $26.19 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Nestree has a total market cap of $26.19 million and approximately $896,281.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.01 or 0.99943895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00067284 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025052 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree Coin Trading

