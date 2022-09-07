Netvrk (NTVRK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.96 Million

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Netvrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges. Netvrk has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $416,895.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netvrk has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.
About Netvrk
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
Buying and Selling Netvrk
Receive News & Updates for Netvrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netvrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.