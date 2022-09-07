Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 418,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,508,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

