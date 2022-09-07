NewB.Farm (NEWB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,616.00

NewB.Farm (NEWB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One NewB.Farm coin can now be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00022178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewB.Farm has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. NewB.Farm has a total market cap of $194,804.40 and $10,616.00 worth of NewB.Farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,750.46 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023479 BTC.

NewB.Farm Coin Profile

NEWB is a coin. NewB.Farm’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin.

Buying and Selling NewB.Farm

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

